Southern Nevada Children's Advocacy Center to move into larger space as valley, cases grow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Children's Advocacy Center is getting a larger space to accommodate the number of child abuse cases as the valley continues to grow rapidly.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, Clark County commissioners approved the purchase of property at 300 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, which will eventually become the new home of the Southern Nevada Children's Advocacy Center (SNCAC).

The SNCAC is made up of a team of family advocates, law enforcement, child protection workers, prosecutors, forensic interviewers, mental health professionals, and medical providers. They all work together on behalf of young victims of sexual and physical abuse, conducting investigations and providing compassionate care. Officials say having all of these resources under one roof helps reduce barriers to legal recourse and medical care.

Right now, the SNCAC is located at 701 N. Pecos Road, and executive director Cheryl Cooley says they've outgrown that facility over the years. A lot has changed since it was first accredited in 2009. At that time, Cooley says they served about 900 kids. Today, she says that number has grown to about 2,000 and they need more space to better serve child victims.

"I'm willing to give up my office at times because we are, we're out of space. So if someone needs to talk to a parent, or finish up with some other client, I'll leave my office so that someone can come and talk. We've absolutely grown out of the space and we really want to provide the best for our kids, right?" Cooley said.

Since the SNCAC first opened, Cooley said awareness about the issues it specializes in has vastly improved. She says the increasing number of child abuse and trafficking cases indicates that children are more aware of these problems and feel more open to report when they suspect something wrong or inappropriate may be happening.

Cooley said it'll still be a while, though, before the newly purchased property at 300 S. MLK Blvd. is ready to house the SNCAC. She said partner agencies and organizations will soon begin raising funds to renovate the property to suit the center's needs and purpose. It'll likely be a few years before it's all ready, so until then, the SNCAC will remain at its current location on N. Pecos Rd.

“This new building is six years in the making for this incredibly special program,” said Abigail Frierson, Deputy County Manager of Administrative Services. “Every child and family who comes through the doors has had their life changed in unimaginable ways and this center gives them the opportunity for hope and healing.”

If you suspect that a child has been sexually abused or if a child has disclosed allegations of sexual abuse to you, immediately call the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at (702) 399-0081.