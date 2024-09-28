Southern Nevada aid is on the way for Helene recovery efforts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevadans are answering the call for help as our neighbors out east undergo recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Channel 13 caught up with volunteer Emma Enpey from the Red Cross of Southern Nevada who is deploying to Georgia on Saturday.

She told us she's making the brave decision to help out a community in need and how this compares to previous disasters she's responded to.

"I like to provide a service and help to those who are suffering and in need...I think everybody just needs somebody to talk to and to express what they have been going through and what they're dealing with," Enpey said.

According to the Governor of Georgia, the state has at least 11 fatalities.

The Nevada Task Force 1 also received a notification they would be deployed to help with recovery efforts.

The Task Force is made up of firefighters from departments across Clark County.