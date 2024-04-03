Southern Land Company constructing new mixed-use development in Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another new apartment complex is being built in downtown Las Vegas.

Construction is underway for a new mixed-use development in the 18b Arts District.

Southern Land Company officials said the new project will include three seven-story, mid-rise apartment buildings, which will have 337 units for rent as well as 8,500 square feet of ground-level retail and restaurant space.

This is the same company that is behind the Auric and Symphony Park II and III developments.

The new development is called 3rd Street Assemblage and will be located at 1207 S. 3rd Street in the Arts District.

In addition to residential and retail space, the development will include a 353-space concrete parking structure, including EV charging stations, to keep residents' cars off the streets.

"The 18b Las Vegas Arts District continues to be an exciting area that is an inviting destination for artists, visitors and residents," Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said. "For our local arts community, the area has long been ground zero, so it's particularly exciting to see new housing opportunities take shape for those desiring to live in the epicenter of Las Vegas' arts community."

At last month's groundbreaking, SLC presented a $5,000 donation to the First Friday Foundation to support the arts community.

According to developers, construction on 3rd Street Assemblage is underway and is expected to be completed by late 2025. SLC expects that leasing will start for apartments in the second quarter of 2025. Leasing for retail space is anticipated to begin in the third quarter of 2025.