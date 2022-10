LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hospital staff at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center NICU dressed recent newborns as pumpkins in light of Halloween approaching.

Officials from Southern Hills also said that the NICU is decorated as a pumpkin patch to "get into the Halloween spirit."

Congratulations to new parents in the valley.