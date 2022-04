LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some Nevadans became parents at Southern Hills Hospital during Easter weekend with the birth of newborns.

Asher, Shay, Lemmy and Santiago were all born this weekend at Southern Hills Hospital.

With the Easter Sunday representation, their outfits were complete with bunny ears, cotton tails and a carrot.

Congratulations to new parents in the valley.