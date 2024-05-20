LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police dogs were able to get in some valuable training thanks to Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center.

Earlier this month, hospital staff hosted special training exercises with the Clark County School District Police Department's K-9 units. Six teams, including two drug-sniffing dogs and four firearms dogs, got to go through drills.

For example, for the drug dogs, officers hid methamphetamines in different parts of hospital rooms. For the firearms dogs, several guns were hidden under hospital mattresses. If they were successful, they got a special treat.

"They're going to lock in on it. He may look back at me, super excited, his tail is wagging. And then, my job is to reinforce the positive experience," Officer Rob Harris said. "I will literally use his ears as sights and I will drop that ball in over his head. He knows if I did my job and I did it right, it's all about the ball and he gets it."

WATCH: CCSDPD K9s train at Southern Hills Hospital

Southern Hills Hospital hosts training exercises with CCSDPD K-9 unit

Pups were put through their paces at the newly-expanded sixth floor space before it is officially opened up to patients.

"It's not only great training for them, because they don't normally get to train in a hospital environment, but for us, as we open up additional floors, as we open up additional ORs, we're excited to have that partnership so in case anything does happen, we know what. we can do and the police department knows where to go," said hospital Chief Operating Officer Jason Desai.

Last month, Channel 13 got an exclusive look at renovations at Southern Hills Hospital, which you can watch below.

WATCH: Southern Hills Hospital gives Channel 13 sneak peek at hospital expansion