Southern Hills Hospital adopts entire elementary school to give out gifts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Hills Hospital is bringing some holiday magic to Doris Hancock Elementary School.

The hospital partnered with local organizations, JR Dunn and ATM Electric, to raise up to nearly 600 toys, bikes and clothing items for the students. Doris Hancock is a Title 1 school serving children from various backgrounds.

Southern Hills surprised the students with gifts, leading to screams of joy and excitement.

"It was a culminating moment where our community, our teachers, everybody, was soaring at that moment, so it did take me back, and I can't say how much I am just blessed to be able to experience that moment," said Frances Lucero, the principal for Doris Hancock.

This initiative is led by Southern Hills' Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee to give each child a gift of their choice and create a memorable holiday experience.