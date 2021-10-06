Southeast Tech in east Las Vegas on lockdown; possible student with gun

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a report of a student possibly with a gun at a local high school Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say they were called about a student who had a gun at the Southeast Career Technical Academy, located on Mountain Vista Street near Russell Road, just after 10 a.m.

LVMPD officers along with Clark County School District authorities are currently searching the campus as of 10:45 a.m.

