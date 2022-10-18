South valley school on lockdown after shooting at nearby residence, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A south valley school is on lockdown after a shooting at a nearby residence, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue, in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue, at approximately 12:38 p.m.

According to Metro, a local school was placed on lockdown "as an abundance of caution." Police didn't specify which school. The closest school to the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue is Francis H. Cortney Junior High School, approximately three-quarters of a mile away.

"The scene is still active," officials said. "Further information will be published when it becomes available."

This is a developing story.