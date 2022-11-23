LVMPD: Suspect arrested in homicide that left 34-year-old dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested 40-year-old Robert Salone as the suspect in a homicide that occurred October 18, 2022.

Salone allegedly shot and killed a 34-year-old man on a Tuesday afternoon in east Las Vegas. Police arrested and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center on November 22.

According to a press briefing regarding this homicide, the 34-year-old man was pronounced deceased after an altercation about parking at the 5200 block of Tipper Avenue.

Police believe that an altercation started regarding limited parking on the street and cars blocking each other. This is when Salone allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired a couple of rounds.

Because of the shooting, Francis H Cortney Junior High School was placed on lockdown. Police said some students heard gunshots, which made students believe there was an active shooter on school grounds. However, officials responded and confirmed that there was no threat to the school.