South Las Vegas residents complain of alleged ‘sex club’ taking over neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents in a south Las Vegas neighborhood are fed up after they say an alleged ‘sex club’ has taken over their block.

For most of each week, the house sits quiet and unoccupied, but residents say when the weekend rolls around, it gets busy.

“It’s a very strange vibe in this neighborhood,” said Kelli Aimar who lives nearby.

Aimar says the area was always been quiet up until last month when dozens of cars, and hundreds of people started showing up for what she believes was the first of many sex parties.

“It was an airbnb rental property and now it has become a swingers club,” Aimar said.

Posts on social media pages promote the property as a one-stop shop for promiscuous events. The ads call it ‘Club SLV’ or sensual lifestyle vibrations. Their website describes the club as a space offering ‘the safest, and most inclusive atmosphere possible to explore your wildest interests.’ Tickets are being sold online for $40.

“This does not belong in a residential neighborhood, if it does, put it in your neighborhood,” said Webe Webowitz, who also lives nearby.

Record searches show the home's owner as LMNOP Properties LLC; a company owned by licensed Nevada realtor — Jason Elleman. Neighbors say they contacted Elleman hoping he would step in, but say he’s not talking. Channel 13 also reached out to Elleman but did not receive a response.

Former Clark County district attorney David Roger explains any residential property operating as a business is likely in violation of code and it’s only a matter of time before it's shut down.

“Whether there’s prostitution going on in there or it’s swingers that are paying a fee to go meet other swingers, it’s still illegal,” Roger said.

Clark County code enforcement confirms officers have been to the property several times and even posted a cease-and-desist letter on the garage for violating the zoning ordinance. The notice has since been taken down.

“Now I know everything about swingers clubs, like I could teach a course,” Aimar said.

Aside from what’s going on inside,neighbors say party favors are spilling into the street such as condoms, liquor bottles, and other trash.

“The people themselves haven’t been terrible, they've just been loud and partying a lot but we’re worried about what could come in,” Aimar said.

Neighbors say they have no problem with people doing what they want in private, however, they don’t want Club SLV so close to home.

Clark County had no comment other than to confirm the matter is under investigation.