Some 'sensitive information' potentially compromised: Diocese of Las Vegas reports cybersecurity breach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Diocese of Las Vegas on Friday announced a cybersecurity breach that potentially compromised "sensitive information of its volunteers, parishioners, donors and other stakeholders," a news release states.

A spokesperson noted there was "no indication that personal information has been misused," but said the Diocese would notify those who may have been impacted.

The breach was discovered on March 12 and law enforcement was notified, the Diocese spokesperson wrote. Cybersecurity experts were also engaged to help mediate the damage, they noted.

"While the investigation did not find any instances of fraud or identity theft that have occurred as a result of this incident, The Diocese is providing this notice out of an abundance of caution," the news release states.

According to the Diocese, employee payroll and benefits information and Catholic Stewardship Appeal information were not impacted, as that information was stored on different cloud-based servers.

In response to the breach, the Diocese states it has "reviewed and enhanced its data security policies...in order to help reduce the likelihood of a similar event in the future."

Those who believe they've been impacted by the breach, or who have questions about their information, can contact a dedicated call center established by the Diocese. That center is available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1-833-570-3056, the organization noted.

"The Diocese is deeply sorry for any concern or inconvenience this incident may cause our volunteers, parishioners, donors and other stakeholders," the spokesperson wrote. "We take data privacy and security very seriously and are committed to transparency throughout this process."