Some locals moving forward with big purchases amid uncertainty with the U.S. economy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Amid a time of financial uncertainty, with on-again, off-again tariffs and even fears of a recession, some locals tell me they're paying attention to the trends but it's not stopping them from making big purchases.

“We have a lot more optimistic mindset about it, while still being cautious," said a Las Vegas local who is searching for a home Jerome Johnson.

WATCH: We talk to locals about their purchases amid financial uncertainty

“Life is going to move forward, you know," said Jeff Balzer, a Las Vegas local who is buying a car.

I caught up with Jeff and Janet Balzer on their search for a new car at Findlay Subaru in the Southwest valley Thursday.

“We’re here looking for the best value for the best car we can get," said Balzer.

I also spoke with Johnson on his search for a home Thursday.

“We’re currently out shopping right now," said Johnson.

All three tell me they see the uncertainty, tariffs being implemented one day and repealed the next, and they understand the fears of not knowing how prices of homes and goods will react to all the changes.

“Well, I mean you always have worries, I mean look what’s happening but sometimes you’re in a position where you have to make a decision and that’s where we’re at," said Balzer.

“You can’t create the perfect scenario all the time, so you need to jump in when you’re ready and that’s just kind of what we’re doing," said Johnson.

While President Trump has changed his tune about concerns of a recession, first not denying it was a possibility and later saying he doesn't see it happening, the fears by some are still there.

Here's what an expert had to say about recession worries

As recession concerns grow in Southern Nevada, here's what an economist has to say

Professor and research director for the UNLV Center for Business & Economic Research Stephen Miller says we're not there yet though.

“I don’t think we’re close to a recession if you look at the percentages, but we’re moving in the wrong direction," said Miller.

But how can you prepare? Miller says you can save and limit your purchases, but he warns that can lead the economy in the wrong direction.

“So, what you’re doing is you’re reducing consumption but at the national level if everyone did that, that would help push us into a recession," said Miller.

So, Johnson and the Balzers are moving forward with their purchases.

“It’s not a concern or even in my mind of like, oh I made the wrong choice by any means. Hey, we’re in a situation where we have a place that we love and we’re comfortable," said Johnson.