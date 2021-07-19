Some gas stations in Las Vegas out of gas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Going to the pump can give you a surprise today since they may have no gasoline!

Several residents have reported some gas stations are out of fuel in the Las Vegas valley.

While most are able to find the gas type they need at another gas station, the situation is already creating some turmoil among residents and tourists

Rafael Levy needed gas for his taxicab. He was in such a rush he didn't see the sign in front of him that said there was no gas. It wasn't until he saw that gas was not pumping that he realized there was no gas available.

“Where the hell am I going to put gas from? I have to go back to the yard, that's ridiculous,“ said Levy.

He was not the only one surprised since this gas station had diesel but no gasoline.

“I'm looking for gas, I'm on my way home back from LA and we need to find gas and apparently is not here,“ said Shawn Han, a tourist.

“I'm just lucky driving Prius but still I'm feeling Prius is too much gas, so if they say no gas, I have to (go) looking,“ shared Gebrehiwot Biru.

At some gas stations, they only have premium or regular gasoline for sale.

AAA Nevada says there is not a shortage of gasoline but of truck drivers

“The shortage and unavailability of drivers continues, so what we recommend as AAA is, obviously, try not to wait until the very last minute when you need fuel because you may end up need to drive to 1 maybe 2 gas stations and typically what we've found is strictly contained to one or two brands of gasoline,“ said Sergio Avila, AAA Nevada spokesperson.

The high demand for gas is also not helping but it is expected this will be a temporary gas shortage in the valley.

“Even with this driver shortage, a lot of the shortages that we see at gas stations, are short term disruptions and there are things that are fixed within hours or a day or so, so one thing that I would just like to put out there is not to have people gauge and panic buy,“ expressed Paul Enos, Nevada Trucking Association CEO.

There are plenty of stations with gasoline available right but is unknown for how long. Still, it’s best not to hoard gas, since that could create more problems including a gas price increase.

