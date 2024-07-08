Solutions for Change offers aid to low-income families during heatwave

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Solutions for Change, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping low-income and disadvantaged populations, is currently supporting families facing extreme heat by providing essential resources.

Through family support services, therapy, and more, the nonprofit seeks to assist community members during these triple-digit days.

"Food and shelter, employment, education information, and so we are open to helping them find a connection to whatever resource helps them deal with their basic needs," said Lakeisha Oliver, deputy executive director of Solutions for Change.

"Our services are generally for individuals who are uninsured, underinsured, and undocumented," Oliver added.

Solutions for Change aids at-risk minority and underserved populations in accessing mental health services. The nonprofit is also hosting its 7th annual Healing to Health conference on Saturday, July 13, at the Tyrone Thompson Student Union at the CSN North Las Vegas campus. The event aims to bring mental health dialogue to the faith-based community.

For more information, visit their website at SolutionsForChange.org.