LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While tourist numbers on the Las Vegas Strip have been slipping — giving rise to the "Vegas is Dead" social media trend — local casinos are actually showing strong financial performance, with revenue, visitors and spending per guest all on the rise.

I looked at recent June numbers and saw the most positive gaming growth at casinos off the Strip. In fact, earnings reports from Station Casinos and Boyd Gaming show strong gains that may be thanks to the people who call this city home.

So I spoke to you, and asked the question: "Is Las Vegas dead?"

Social media claims 'Vegas is dead,' but locals, new gaming numbers say otherwise

"I don't see it. I don't know what they're talking about," local Cal David said when asked about claims that the city is struggling.

"I don't see it at all. I really don't," Cheryl Medlend, another local, added.

Red Rock Resorts, which operates Red Rock Casino and the new Durango Resort, has reported over 108,000 new customers since Durango opened late last year.

Boyd Gaming, which operates properties like The Orleans and Suncoast, also posted strong earnings, exceeding expectations this quarter.

I saw it firsthand during my visit — lines wrapping through food courts and locals filling gaming tables and slot machines across these off-Strip properties. I did all of this on a Wednesday afternoon, outside the peak weekend rush.

"I'm a big Suncoast girl and I also like Rampart, which is local casinos, and they're always crowded when I go there," David said.

Many locals say it's the promotions that keep them coming back to these neighborhood casinos.

"They really do cater to the locals and you know the free play, the food, everything is wonderful," David said.

"Today is Wednesday. It's 50% off for all the food. If you pay with your coins, there's always bonuses that they're giving us," Cheryl said.

Despite concerning national headlines about Las Vegas tourism, locals remain unfazed.

"No, not really," David responded when asked if declining Strip numbers worried her as a resident.

"I don't worry about any of that," Cheryl said.

With new amenities and targeted deals, casino companies are successfully growing their local customer base, even reporting a 15% surge in younger players under 35.

"We still frequent the casinos because I don't see where anything is down myself," David said.

