SoCal veterans nonprofit seeks help with Nevada expansion

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KTNV) — For 13 years, a Southern California non-profit has been helping veterans set up their homes with donated household items free of charge.

Patriots and Paws is hoping to expand here to Southern Nevada but they need some help, I went to Anaheim, California to find out more.

The organization is looking for assistance, hoping someone, or another organization, can help with a warehouse or a discounted building between 5,000-10,000 square feet.

Paul Torres served in the U.S. Army in the late 60s. As a veteran, he went where he knew he could get some help.

"It's a beautiful place for the veterans...I have a little place, it is not much, but it really helped me out."

I also met Penny Lambright, she is the founder and CEO of Patriots and Paws.

She showed me around a warehouse that looks more like a home store.

She says they try to separate items around the warehouse to make browsing easier.

Veterans come through and grab items they need. For years, they have been giving household items and furniture to veterans, active duty, and reservists at no cost. All items in the warehouse were donated.

"What happens here in California is if someone wants to donate items here to us they send us a list or call us and we schedule appointments for us to pick up," Lambright said.

Even in the Anaheim warehouse is provided to the group at a discounted rate.

She says they have been searching all over Las Vegas for a building that will work—but it hasn't been easy.

Anyone looking to reach out can email Paws and Patriots at: info@patriotsandpaws.com

"We are looking to replicate what we are doing here in Southern Nevada. We are in the process of trying to find a building, we have been going out there since March. We are ready to roll out there the location is the biggest thing that we need," Lambright continued.

Lambright says the organization has served more than 12,000 veterans in California so far, and are hoping to help those here in Nevada next.

Paul Torres says he tells as many California veterans as possible about the organization knowing how much it has helped.

"They can go to your house pick up your furniture to donate...I was so happy to get them I decided to tell people about it this should be known to everybody you know," Torres said.