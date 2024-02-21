Soaring to the top: Foothill High School dance team makes program history with national championship

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Foothill High School in Henderson will soon hang a national championship banner in its gym after its dance team made program history.

In early February, the Foothill Falcons dance team took first place in medium varsity hip hop division in the largest high school dance competition in the country- the Universal Dance Association National Dance Team Competition.

The varsity dance team spends countless hours perfecting every move.

“We worked so hard every day, three to eight hours every day, long winter break practices, practices over the weekend,” said Chloe Andrews, a senior on the team.

The girls practice in a room lined with trophies and banners, proof of an already successful program.

“I’ve been looking up to this team my whole life to be honest, and I’ve always wanted to be on it,” said Marin McKee, captain of the varsity dance squad.

The team is led by head coach Lana Carey, who has been coaching the program for 18 years, and assistant coach Paige Moss, who has been coaching the team for three years. Moss danced for the Falcons until she graduated in 2017.

“We’ve been in the hip hop category since 2009 and we’ve been in the top 10 since 2010. We have never broke through and got that first place,” said Carey.

That is, until now.

The team was crowned national champions on Feb. 4. Carey says the moment brought pure joy.

Hearing it for the first time was really special, really surreal,” Carey added.

Carey says the dance choreographed by University of Nevada Las Vegas coaches and dancers, and the Rebels visited to help coach for several months.

“The dance was way more fun, way more dynamic, and I love performing it,” said McKee.

“During practices, we would create our own storyline about the music so we could connect with it a little more and allow the judges and the audience to connect with it a little more,” Andrews added.

The dancers say their love for each other helped them outshine the rest.

“When you truly care about the people you are dancing with and dancing for, that outcome is going to be so much better because you trust the people next to you. You’re working hard for yourself, but you’re also working hard for them, and they really found that this year,” said Moss.