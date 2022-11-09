SNWA asks residents to turn off landscape irrigation for a week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With rain and cooler temperatures expected in the coming days, the Southern Nevada Water Authority is advising homes and businesses in the Las Vegas Valley that benefit from rain to switch off their landscape irrigation systems for a week.

The SNWA also reminds homeowners and businesses that the community's mandated winter watering schedule, which is in effect now through Feb. 28, limits landscape irrigation to one allotted day per week, based on the address of your property. Year-round, Sunday landscape watering is prohibited.

Those interested can find their allotted watering day as well as information on seasonal watering limitations at snwa.com.