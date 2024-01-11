Snow sticks in Las Vegas' foothills, but shouldn't stick around for long

(KTNV) — It was a rare sight in parts of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday morning: Snow.

Even rarer, the snow actually stuck in some places, blanketing parks and yards in the Las Vegas foothills with a thin layer of white powder.

As you'd probably expect, it won't be around for long. Channel 13 meteorologist Justin Bruce expects most of the white stuff will melt come sunrise at 6:45 a.m.

Reporter Rachel Moore found the open areas at Far Hills Park in Summerlin covered with snow early Thursday morning.

Channel 13 viewers in the Sun City Anthem area also shared photos and videos of snow-covered yards.

While the snow isn't expected to last, chilly weather will. Wind may be the biggest impact to Thursday morning's commute, with some gusts expected to hit 40 mph.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s Thursday afternoon and drop back down to the low 30s overnight.

If you saw snow in your neighborhood, send your photos or videos to desk@ktnv.com.