'Snow' reported at McCarran Friday, 2 days shy of Las Vegas record

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Graupel, which is considered snow for record purposes, was reported at McCarran International Airport on Friday, the official climate site for Las Vegas.

The weather event was just two days shy of the city's latest recorded snowfall in Vegas, which happened on March 14, 1975.

