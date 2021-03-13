Menu

'Snow' reported at McCarran Friday, 2 days shy of Las Vegas record

Graupel, which is considered snow for record purposes, was reported at McCarran Airport on Friday, the official climate site for Las Vegas. The weather event was just two days shy of the city's latest recorded snowfall in Vegas, which happened on March 14, 1975.
Posted at 11:24 PM, Mar 12, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Graupel, which is considered snow for record purposes, was reported at McCarran International Airport on Friday, the official climate site for Las Vegas.

The weather event was just two days shy of the city's latest recorded snowfall in Vegas, which happened on March 14, 1975.

