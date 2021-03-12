Las Vegas valley hit with wintery weather Friday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday was cold and rainy in Las Vegas. The National Weather Service reports McCarran Airport, the official climate site, reported snow.

Specifically, graupel, which NWS says is considered snow for record purposes due to the manner in which it forms.

This is two days shy of the record for the latest recorded snowfall in Vegas, which was March 14, 1975.

It all started with light rain falling in much of the valley early Friday morning.

Radar from the @KTNV app at 4:25 a.m. is wet! pic.twitter.com/S4DM8yvwdo — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) March 12, 2021

Residents in the Summerlin area began reporting snow shortly before 7:30 a.m.

And now this morning ... snow in Mid-March? ❄️ pic.twitter.com/fMaTkpLwlg — Chris Way (@Chrisway) March 12, 2021

At around 11 a.m., investigative reporter Joe Bartels reported precipitation in his area near Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards.

This “graupel shower” at 95 and Lake Mead and Rainbow is just about stationary, so the graupel may pile up! https://t.co/cO86iBpG7q — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) March 12, 2021

Nevada Highway Patrol is advising people to put chains on their tires if they do not have snow tires before heading up to Mount Charleston.

#WeatherAlert snow up at Mt. Charleston . Chains , snow tires or four wheel drive are required if your planning to head up to the mountain. #DriveSafeNV #MtCharleston #Snow #NhpSocomm pic.twitter.com/tDVlKlog9E — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 12, 2021

Temperatures across the Las Vegas valley on Friday morning were in the upper 30s and 40s. Today’s expected high temperature will be in the low 50s.

Rain is expected to continue throughout the day. Like yesterday, graupel (soft hail) may be spotted in the valley and snow will continue to fall in the mountains with several inches expected.

🚦🤳 of ❄️ down to 3,000 feet on the McCullough Range in Henderson. pic.twitter.com/U2ZNbPmm4g — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) March 12, 2021

Saturday and Sunday should be sunny. The expected high temperature on Saturday is expected to be 63 and it will be close to 70 on Sunday.

Next week looks pretty good too. It will be a bit windy again on Monday with an expected high temperature of 61. The rest of the week should be sunny with temps reaching the low 70s by Thursday.