Las Vegas valley hit with wintery weather Friday

Snow reported in Summerlin area
Posted at 5:52 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 21:23:48-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday was cold and rainy in Las Vegas. The National Weather Service reports McCarran Airport, the official climate site, reported snow.

Specifically, graupel, which NWS says is considered snow for record purposes due to the manner in which it forms.

This is two days shy of the record for the latest recorded snowfall in Vegas, which was March 14, 1975.

It all started with light rain falling in much of the valley early Friday morning.

Residents in the Summerlin area began reporting snow shortly before 7:30 a.m.

At around 11 a.m., investigative reporter Joe Bartels reported precipitation in his area near Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards.

Nevada Highway Patrol is advising people to put chains on their tires if they do not have snow tires before heading up to Mount Charleston.

Temperatures across the Las Vegas valley on Friday morning were in the upper 30s and 40s. Today’s expected high temperature will be in the low 50s.

Wintry weather midday update | 3/12/21

Rain is expected to continue throughout the day. Like yesterday, graupel (soft hail) may be spotted in the valley and snow will continue to fall in the mountains with several inches expected.

Saturday and Sunday should be sunny. The expected high temperature on Saturday is expected to be 63 and it will be close to 70 on Sunday.

Next week looks pretty good too. It will be a bit windy again on Monday with an expected high temperature of 61. The rest of the week should be sunny with temps reaching the low 70s by Thursday.

