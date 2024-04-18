SNHD waiving certain fees for National Infant Immunization Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that children get routine vaccinations in order to stay healthy.

April 22 through April 26 is National Infant Immunization Week and the Southern Nevada Health District will be waiving immunization administration fees for children that are under three years old, are underinsured, and Vaccine For Children (VFC) eligible.

In Clark County, the district reports 66.4% of children younger than three years old are immunized for the combined recommended series of vaccines, which is lower than the nationwide average of 69.7%.

"Vaccine is a shared responsibility," District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen said. "We must do more as a community to improve our infant immunization rate."

Because a child's immune system isn't fully developed at birth, the district says babies face a greater risk of becoming infected and getting seriously ill.

In addition to waiving immunization administration fees for eligible children, the district is also hosting free giveaways and families can enter a free raffle to win prizes, including a stroller and baby monitor.

During National Infant Immunization Week, infant immunizations will be available at the following SNHD locations. Appointments can be scheduled here. If you need further assistance, you can call (702) 759-0850.



Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd

Monday - Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch



Tuesday - Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch



Monday - Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch



Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch

You can learn more about National Infant Immunization Week here.