SNHD investigating after tuberculosis case diagnosed at Palo Verde High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is investigating after an individual at Palo Verde High School was diagnosed with active pulmonary tuberculosis.

The bacterial disease can be transmitted between people in close proximity by breathing the same air over a period of time. However, health district officials said the disease can't be transmitted through touching or handling objects.

According to district officials, they're working with the Clark County School District to identify people who are deemed as being in close contact with the individual who was diagnosed. They add they're also working on creating a testing plan for those that were in close contact. A tuberculin test is mandatory and required by law for those individuals.

The health district is scheduled to complete their investigation around Nov. 29 and TB testing will be offered on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4 at no charge to students and/or staff at Palo Verde High School. Again, that is only for those that have been identified as close contacts.

If an individual is not feeling well, health district officials are advising families to follow up with their local healthcare providers or contact the health district for further guidance. That phone number is 702-759-1015.