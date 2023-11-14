SNHD: Henderson business sold supplements with elevated levels of lead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District is warning consumers who bought products from Harmonic Innerprizes, which is located in Henderson.

According to district officials, testing results showed some products were made with ingredients that were not food grade and with ingredients from unapproved sources. They also found three products that had lead "at levels that may be a health concern for certain people".

Health district officials identified those products as being sold under the labels Etherium Gold Focused Brain Powder and Etherium Black Re-action Neutralizer Powder. They state those products weren't safe for people who are pregnant or able to become pregnant. They also added that Etherium Red Decision Powder may be a health concern for children ages six and younger.

The facility currently has a suspended health permit. The Health District's Environmental Health Division said the facility can reopen if it meets certain requirements, including additional training, hiring a food safety consultant, ongoing testing, and enhanced record keeping and documentation.