Smokey Bear set to host 80th birthday party Saturday at Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Smokey Bear is a familiar face for nearly everyone in America, and here's why - the PSA campaign featuring the iconic character is about to turn 80 years old! 🥳🎂🎉🎈🎁

If you want to join in on the birthday celebration and learn a little about wildfire prevention, head up to Mt. Charleston this Saturday for a free and family-friendly event. Plus, you'll get to meet Smokey Bear himself!

Here's the details:

Location — Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, 2525 Kyle Canyon Rd.

Time — 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Activities:

11:00 AM — Guided hike led by the Nevada Department of Wildlife

1:00 PM — Living with Fire talk led by UNR Extention

2:00 PM — A History of Wildland Fires in the Spring Mountains led by US Forest Service

Extras:

Birthday cake

Face painting

Photo Booth with Smokey Bear

Fire engine display

Background:

Smokey Bear, the beloved mascot of the United States Forest Service, has been a symbol of fire prevention since his creation in 1944. Born out of the need to educate the public about the dangers of wildfires, Smokey Bear has become an iconic figure with his famous slogan, “Only YOU Can Prevent Wildfires.” Over the decades, Smokey has played a crucial role in reducing the number of human-caused wildfires through public awareness campaigns, educational programs, and community involvement.

