Smoke seen coming from Resorts World site in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Reports of smoke coming from the Resorts World construction site on June 19.

Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments responded.

No other information was available at the time of posting.

WATCH VIEW FROM THE LAS VEGAS STRIP:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

