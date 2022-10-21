Smoke alarm installed by Red Cross saves North Las Vegas family

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Red Cross is known for providing assistance to valley families after a disaster. But did you know they also help you avoid emergencies?

In fact, one North Las Vegas family says The Red Cross literally saved their lives.

UNBELIEVABLE

"It's unbelievable. It's scary," says Cherise Coleman.

It was in the middle of the night just last month, when Cherise says her smoke detector went off.

"I see that there was smoke coming from the garage door... It was only a matter of like a minute or two before the whole house filled with black smoke," says Cherise.

She says it all happened so quickly, but she remembers being terrified.

"Had a car in the garage, I'm thinking everything is about to explode. We were in panic mode and we were just like, we got to get out," says Cherise.

Cherise and her six family members escaped the flames all thanks to an alarm installed by the Red Cross.

SOUND THE ALARM

"The American Red Cross has a program called the Sound the Alarm Campaign, where we actually completely for free, will go into people's homes and install smoke detectors," says Nikki Morachnick with the American Red Cross.

Cherise and her family are displaced for about 6 months following the fire.

But that night, the Red Cross helped find them a warm place to sleep. And the assistance doesn't end there.

"Helping them find a new place to live if necessary, advocating with landlords and insurance companies and help them if they need to rebuild their home," says Nikki.

Cherise says she's grateful to the Red Cross. She knows without a doubt, their help with installing a smoke detector saved her family.

"Glory to God, we all made it out of the home okay," says Cherise.

Last year the Red Cross helped more than 1,200 Clark County residents, whose homes were destroyed or damaged by fire.

To help you avoid a similar tragedy, the Red Cross will install free smoke alarms. Plus help you create an escape plan for your family.