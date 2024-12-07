Watch Now
Small plane landing on Kyle Canyon Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A small plane landed safely on Kyle Canyon Road north of US-95 on Saturday.

Nevada State Highway Patrol responded to a small plane that had to make an emergency landing on Kyle Canyon Road around 11:15 a.m.

There were no injuries and no damage to the roadway.

There are no road closures.

Prior to take off, Kyle Canyon Road will be shut down for 15 minutes.

The Federal Aviation Administration allowed the pilot to have their plane repaired on the scene, and it will take off from Kyle Canyon Road.

Traffic is being directed around the area.

