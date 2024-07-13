Small businesses feeling the financial strain of high heat across Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The scorching summer heat isn't just causing power bills at our homes to skyrocket.

It's also hitting local businesses in the pocketbook, and owners are feeling the burn as they struggle to keep their doors open while paying skyrocketing utility costs.

I stopped by the Starburst Parlor Bakery and Coffee Shop on West Charleston to see first-hand how much this heatwave is costing local businesses and their customers.

Owner of the Starburst Parlor Jill Shlesinger said the battle against the heat is reaching unprecedented levels.

"It is literally as unbearable as the temperature outside," she said.

She has been running this local favorite for four years, but this summer, she's facing a new challenge: her power bill.

"How much more are you paying during this summer heat in comparison to when it is not as hot?" I asked.

"It's about double. It will go between $500 to $700 in the off season, and go up to $1,100 to $1,200 in the summer months," Shlesinger said.

Her shop is packed with heat-generating equipment like ovens and refrigerators. Cooling it all down doesn't come cheap.

Shlesinger said she has to keep the A/C going at all times, and that's why bills are so high.

"Any money that is coming in is going straight to my bills," she said.

She said she is running the show with her son and mom with no additional staff for now.

All over the valley, businesses juggle customer comfort with higher cooling costs, which means locals might see prices rise.

"I would say 25 cents to 50 cents per item based on what is in it," Shlesinger said.

"How does it make you feel that some of these business owners are having to raise prices to keep up?" I asked.

"Well I think it is for everyone, though," said customer Teresa Sandoval. "Everyone has to turn up their A/C, bills are getting higher. It's harder for everyone but especially hard cause they have a business."

As temperatures sour, so do the concerns for both business owners and customers, bust Shlesinger said it's customers like these she's thankful for.

“We are just here because of the passion of what we love to do, there is no money in it. It’s just based on love," she said.

Shlesinger said last year she was accepted as a recipient of NV Energy's expanded Solar Access Program. She said switching to solar resources saved her hundreds.

The application for the 2025 program reopens in September, offering eligible NV Energy customers and businesses the chance to do the same.