Small aircraft down on interstate north of Creech Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A small aircraft is reportedly down north of Creech Air Force Base on U.S. 95 near mile marker 8.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

U.S. 95 is closed in both directions. Drivers should expect delays.

#BREAKING: we are aware of small aircraft that is reportedly down north of Creech AFB, US95 at MM 8. No injuries reported as of now. @NHPSouthernComm is on scene and we are on the way. US 95 is shutdown in both directions. Expect delays and watch for emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/CcwAFQ1ysK — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 28, 2021

#FASTALERT 10:05 AM, Jul 28 2021

US-95 closed between Mercury Hwy and Clark/Nye County line

Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) July 28, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

