Small aircraft down on interstate north of Creech Air Force Base

Posted at 9:48 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 13:16:55-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A small aircraft is reportedly down north of Creech Air Force Base on U.S. 95 near mile marker 8.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

U.S. 95 is closed in both directions. Drivers should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

