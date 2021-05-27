Slotzilla job applicants get interview, ride on zip line during hiring event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Those interested in working at Slotzilla are being invited to apply and fly on the zipline Thursday.

Applicants will be interviewed on the ride deck and then zip across seven city blocks.

Fremont Street Experience representatives say this will give future ride operators a close-up view of what the job is all about.

"The best way to interview and see what the job is all about is to live it first hand. "I think it's the first time it's ever been done, and it's just a lot of fun. The experience working here in this environment is unique, and you get to work at one of the top amusements in the entire country," said Paul McGuire, chief marketing officer for the Fremont Street Experience.

Also, if you get the job, your name will be displayed on the Viva Vision.

Ride operators are eligible to receive up to a $2,000 a year bonus.

Thursday, applicants will need to apply online, and those qualified will be invited to interview in person.