Skimmers targeting EBT cards, ATM transactions found across Las Vegas and nationwide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple agencies from the local, state and federal level are joining forces to tackle illegal skimming.

Officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, Clark County School District, Nevada State Police, and the U.S. Secret Services visited roughly 1,500 businesses throughout Clark County to check for and remove skimming devices.

It's all part of a coordinated effort to battle back against illegal card skimming nationwide.

"There's been an increase in ATM skimming across the nation in the past 18-to-24 months," said Karon Ransom, the Secret Service special agent in charge of the agency's Las Vegas field office.

Authorities say fraudsters often target users of EBT cards and those performing card transactions at ATMs and gas pumps.

Some illegal devices can even capture keypad entries on point-of-sale card readers, sometimes by employing a tiny camera barely visible to the naked eye.

"These suspects are pretty sly in doing these things," says Nicholas Farese of the Metro Police Department.

