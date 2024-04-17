Six stranded motorists found by Mohave County search and rescue teams

MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — Six motorists were rescued by Mohave County search and rescue teams in three separate incidents from this past weekend.

On Friday, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office received a call for help from motorists who had become stranded on a trail south of Craggy Wash, just north of Lake Havasu City.

Their truck had lost power and they told deputies that they needed help. They had food and water but couldn't get the truck started in order to return home.

The 56-year-old man, 54-year-old woman, 16-year-old girl, and 12-year-old girl were found near the Wing Mine. Rescuers brought them back to the command post and gave them a ride home.

On Saturday, the Sheriff's Office received a call from a man on a UTV that had broken down on the west side of the Black Mountains. The man said he didn't have any food, water, or other supplies and had walked away from his vehicle to attempt to call for help. He was able to call them from his Apple watch but the call had dropped before deputies were able to get additional information.

Search and rescue teams were activated and began searching for the man. During the search, the stranded motorists was able to call back to cancel rescuers because one of his friends came out to help him.

On Sunday, the Sheriff's Office received a call from someone who said their 53-year-old friend had not returned from driving his CanAm in the Black Mountains, near Secret Pass.

Search and rescue teams were activated and they began searching the area. The Western Air Rescue DPS helicopter from Kingman was also activated and began an aerial search of Secret Pass.

Good Samaritans came across the man and contacted the Sheriff's Office. The DPS helicopter located the group and landed to make an assessment.

The man had run out of fuel and had no water or food. However, he was okay. He was taken back to the Command Post where he was reunited with his friends.

Search and Rescue teams are reminding the public that if you travel to wilderness areas in Mohave County, make sure you bring plenty of supplies and stick together as a group while traveling.