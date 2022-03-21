Sisolak seeks no charges following insults at restaurant, aims to 'avoid further fueling'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak says he has asked District Attorney Steve Wolfson not to pursue prosecution after he and his family were reportedly insulted at a restaurant in Las Vegas.

Back in February, a video posted to social media showed the governor being asked to pose for a photograph inside the unnamed restaurant. Seconds later, he is cursed at and followed as he and the first lady appeared to leave the business.

In a written statement he shared on Monday, Sisolak said, "As a husband, I’m outraged at the ethnic slurs and threats aimed at my wife. As a father, I cannot forget or forgive the vulgar and foul language hurled at my daughter."

The first lady is a first-generation Chinese American who was born in Ely and raised in Las Vegas.

He went on to say that a trial, should it occur, would put more attention on the incident and "provide this small minority of Nevadans more opportunity to spew their vile."

He also urged the media to "resist the temptation to air, post or print the few vulgar and disgusting acts of a handful."

