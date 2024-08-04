Sir Rod Stewart celebrates end of iconic 13-year Vegas residency by surprising fans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For 13 years, legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Sir Rod Stewart, has entertained residents and tourists alike with his Las Vegas residency — and now, it's coming to an end.

"Rod Stewart: The Hits" concludes on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Caesars Palace.

Stewart took to the town in celebration this weekend, surprising fans with an appearance and performance alongside bandmates, friends and family at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails in The Cosmopolitan.

Sir Rod Stewart performs with fans at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails

Fans of the British rockstar were treated to a capella performances of "Have I Told You Lately That I Love You," and a sing-along of "Ooh La La" while sipping on Rockstar Martinis and Do Ya Think I'm Sexy cocktails made from Stewart's Wolfie's Whiskey.

