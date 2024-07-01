Sir Richard Branson crashes Las Vegas vow renewal ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Billionaire Sir Richard Branson is known for many things.

However, a wedding officiant might not be the first one that comes to mind.

Earlier this month, he crashed a Las Vegas vow renewal ceremony between two long-time Virgin Atlantic Airways employees at the Little White Wedding Chapel.

Malcolm and Jacqui King-McKinnon met 40 years ago, during Virgin Atlantic's first year of operating, on one of the first flights from Manchester, UK to North America.

After spotting Jacqui in the airline's red uniform, Malcolm offered to help her with her luggage and it's been "love at first flight" since then. The couple has been married for 40 years and has raised a family together.

"Our incredible people are what makes Virgin Atlantic so special — they are mavericks, trailblazers, they are kind and. fun," Branson said. "Getting to celebrate two of those people who have been with us since day one was an honor. Malcolm and Jacqui's love story started at Virgin Atlantic, which makes them part of the family. They're also proof that we've been bringing people together for the moments that matter for four decades — in a way that only Virgin Atlantic can."

The couple continued their celebrations with a Ruby Spa Villa, which was gifted by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, as well as a "honeymoon" cruise on one of Virgin Voyages' ships later this year.

As for the airline, they recently launched their newest route between Manchester and Las Vegas.

"This new service will not only complement our existing flying to New York, Orlando, Atlanta and Barbados from Manchester but will be the only U.S. West Coast flight available from the northwest, offering customers more choice and the opportunity to fly direct," said Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Offer, Virgin Atlantic.

There will be three flights per week between the two cities and you can learn more at Virgin Atlantic's website.