Silver State Pediatric looking for volunteer baby snugglers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Silver State Pediatric is looking for volunteer baby snugglers to spend time with some of the newest Southern Nevadans.

On Thursday, the nursing facility said many of the facility's babies were born prematurely and that volunteers provide "additional human touch time, which contributes to a baby's social, emotional, and physical growth and development and supports proven benefits, including increased weight gain."

"The need for volunteer baby snugglers is critical to providing the warmth and comfort these vulnerable infants require for their optimal development," Silver State Pediatric's Medical Director Ruchi Garg said. "At Silver State Pediatric, we recognize the significance of early human connection in the healing process and our call for volunteers is an invitation to make a meaningful impact in these babies' lives."

RELATED LINK: According to science, there's no such thing as holding your baby too much

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer must be at least 18 years old, undergo a thorough background screening and complete and entrance interview. You can apply online or by stopping by the facility in-person on Tuesday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The facility is located at 2496 W. Charleston Boulevard.

According to their website, in addition to the snugglers program, Silver State Pediatric also has volunteer opportunities to sew things like blankets, lead classes like art, music, gardening, and yoga, and reading books to children.