Silver Sevens Casino being rebranded into Continental Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino is about to get a new name and a new look.

On Friday, Affinity Interactive executives announced the casino will be renovated and rebranded as The Continental Casino & Hotel.

"This marks an exciting chapter for our property and company, aligning with our upcoming ZCG/Scuderia Ferrari Tea Partner Fan Zone event for the Las Vegas Grand Prix," said Andrei Scrivens, Chief Executive Officer of Affinity Interactive. "Our vision is to elevate the casino and hotel experience at Silver Sevens while remaining true to its history."

According to casino officials, the renovated property will feature a rooftop bar and lounge and bring a Pink Taco restaurant back to the Las Vegas valley as the flagship dining establishment.

They also added they're be making "substantial investments" in gaming offerings and introducing additional dining options.

The property's website states the new Continental is scheduled to make its big debut in 2025.