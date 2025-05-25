Sign replacement continues near Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From Tuesday, May 27, to Thursday, May 29, lanes will be reduced near Downtown Las Vegas due to sign replacement.

The project involves replacing Interstate 515 with Interstate 11 signs along portions of Interstate 11, U.S. 95, U.S. 93, I-215 and local roads.

The overnight lane closures will be taking place:

9 p.m. Tuesday, May 27 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 28



Lanes will be reduced on northbound I-15 from Bonneville to the I-15, I-11, U.S. 95, U.S. 93 interchange

Northbound I-15 ramp to northbound 1-11/ U.S. 95 closed

Northbound I-11/ U.S. 95 off-ramp to Martin Luther King Boulevard closed

9 p.m. Wednesday, May 28 to 5 a.m. Thursday, May 29



Southbound I-15 ramp to northbound I-11/U.S. 95 closed

9 p.m. Thursday, May 29 to 5 a.m. Friday, May 30

Lanes reduced on northbound I-15 from Oakey Boulevard to the Spaghetti Bowl

Lanes reduced on South Martin Luther King Boulevard from Bonanza Road to I-11/ U.S. 95

Lanes reduced on North Martin Luther King Boulevard from Symphony Park Avenue to I-11/U.S. 95

For more information, you can click here.

