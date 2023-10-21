Sig Rogich Middle School students march in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and this entire week, Sig Rogich Middle School has been showing its support for the cause.

Friday afternoon, hundreds of students dressed head to toe in pink and marched throughout the campus to bring awareness to the disease.

Suzie Harrison-Rollins, the principal at the school, said today marks the 17th year her students have done this.

She adds that Thursday's celebration is the biggest celebration to date.

"Today, I am just beaming with excitement to look at the number of students who have come out and embraced it," said ​Suzie Harrison-Rollins, Sig Rogich Middle School Principal.

The students and teachers who marched throughout the campus were also proudly displaying the names of loved ones impacted by breast cancer.

"Students are allowed to celebrate and remember cancer survivors and those we have lost to cancer and the teachers also talk a little bit about cancer in the classrooms," said Harrison Rollins.

She said the parade is just one of several activities students participated in during what they call "Pink Week."

"I think it's a great awareness for them to see the number of people that are affected but to also talk in their classrooms about what we are doing to stop it," added Harrison Rollins.

She adds that "Pink Week" is not only educational about early detection but healing for the students as well.

"I heard a little conversation this morning about a little girl who lost her grandmother and I could hear the healing going on. I just lost a friend a few weeks ago and it's always healing for all of us," said Harrison Rollins.

Rollins said students and families also had the opportunity to donate to the Breast Cancer Foundation.

For more information on the foundation, click here.