Side-by-side crash leads to the death of a 13-year-old

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KTNV) — A ride on a side-by-side turns fatal when the driver makes a sharp turn that overturns vehicle, landing and killing a 13-year-old on Wednesday.

Officers responded to reports of a crash on Wednesday, June 25, at around 7:55 p.m. in the Cane Beds.

The investigation reveals that two young girls were driving in a side-by-side on a dirt field. The 13-year-old was hanging out of the passenger side while the driver was doing donuts. The driver makes a sharp turn, resulting in the side-by-side landing on the passenger.

The driver was unable to get the side-by-side off the girl and ran to get help. Responders from the Colorado City Fire announced the victim in the crash was dead.

The driver and the passenger were not using safety equipment at the time of the crash.

The case will be sent to the Mohave County Attorney's Office for possible charges.

The investigation is ongoing.