Showboat Park Apartments open, helping families find affordable housing

LAS VEGAS (KTVN) — Showboat Park Apartments had its grand opening on Wednesday, with the hope of helping almost 350 Las Vegas valley families find affordable housing in an area that is undergoing a revitalization.

Alexis Bernal and his parents moved in two weeks ago, and so far they say they're liking their new place.

The family says they feel safe and have access to more amenities.

Like many other Hispanic families, affordable housing had been an issue for the Bernals. Now they say they are happy to have found a home.

In the future, the development will also have three restaurants, a car wash, and a grocery store, bringing a sense of community to a historic part of town.

The land was previously occupied by the Showboat Hotel and Casino, the first resort within Las Vegas city limits.

The other famous "Mr. Las Vegas,” Moe Dalitz, helped manage the hotel.

More than a decade after the hotel’s implosion, the land has become the Showboat Park Apartments.

The construction started before the summer of 2020 amid the ever-growing pandemic.

The Latin Chamber of Commerce recognized the risk that developers took to build the property, as well as the jobs that were brought to the area.

Units are between 430 and 1,100 square feet and start at $975.