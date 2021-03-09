New apartments with historic roots coming to downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bentar Development, a Vegas-grown construction management company, announces the development of a 344-unit rental community at 2800 Fremont Street, south of Charleston Boulevard.

The land was previously occupied by the historic Showboat Hotel and Casino, the first resort within Las Vegas City limits. The famous “Mr. Las Vegas,” Moe Dalitz, helped manage the hotel.

More than a decade after the hotel’s implosion, the land will become home to future residents of Showboat Park Apartments.

Showboat Park Apartments is a gated community featuring luxury amenities, including a four-on-four small-sided natural grass soccer field, a 10,000 square foot clubhouse, expansive pool, BBQ, and yoga areas, covered playground, and a state-of-the-art Fitness Center.

The Clubhouse includes a full-size conference room, library, workstations, and property-wide high-speed Wi-Fi.

It has been 13 years since a new multi-family living option was offered to this neighborhood.

RELATED: HISTORY: A look back at the Showboat Hotel and Casino

From the moment residents walk through the door, they will experience an upscale standard of living. From modern interiors featuring full-size appliances, side-by-side washer and dryer, granite countertops, LVT wood flooring and carpeted bedrooms, to the friendly staff and cutting-edge amenities.

Beyond the building, residents can capitalize on convenient shopping and award-winning schools. The dynamic neighborhood also offers some of the most interesting art displays, the most delicious eats, and the most lively events and activities Las Vegas has to offer.

The neighborhood continues to flourish, with an active multi-million dollar City of Las Vegas beautification project underway, as well as new commercial developments adjacent to the Showboat Park Apartments, including a medical center and a Herbst Grocery and mini-storage facility on site.

Showboat Park Apartments is two short miles away from the Las Vegas Art District and Container Park, an outdoor mall built from recycled shipping containers. The brand new Circa Resort & Casino and the Las Vegas Medical District and are a convenient 3-mile distance away.

Units between 430 and 1,100 square feet start at $975.

Leasing options and floor plans are available online.