UPDATE: 3 shot, 4 in custody after shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says 4 people are in custody after a shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard near Charleston Boulevard.

Officers say some kind of altercation happened at the 7 Eleven before the shooting took place.

Police say gunfire came from a red Dodge Neon that was seen going southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard.

3 people were shot, one with life-threatening injuries, according to LVMPD.

Officers say they located the Neon after it crashed with two other vehicles near Desert Inn and Sierra Vista.

After crashing the 4 occupants of the vehicle tried to get away on foot, one of them was hit by a car and was taken to Sunrise Hospital, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it is currently investigating a shooting in the 1100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

At this time, there are at least two people who are being transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Charleston Boulevard and Wyoming Avenue. All lanes are blocked in both directions.

Patrol officers say they located a vehicle they believed to be involved in the shooting in the area and initiated a vehicle pursuit.

The vehicle became disabled in the area of Desert Inn and Swenson, and multiple occupants fled, according to police.

Officers say they are attempting to take them into custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, avoid the area.

