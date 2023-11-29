Watch Now
Shooting by former LVMPD employee at southwest shopping area under investigation

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at least one person has been killed and at least one person is in custody.
Posted at 3:00 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 18:00:40-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro released a statement Wednesday confirming the shooter who killed a man in a southwest valley shopping area last week was a long-time former LVMPD employee.

The day of the shooting, police talked with us about the circumstances of the incident, found below:

Police Update: Shooting death at a southwest Las Vegas shopping center

During the course of the investigation, detectives say they learned that 69-year-old Robert Hoy parked behind the retired LVMPD employee, got out and approached him while wielding a gun.

The former employee then got out of his car with his own weapon and shot Hoy, who died at the scene.

Detectives talked with the shooter, who stayed on scene and cooperated with police, and determined that due to the self defense nature of the incident that the citizen could be allowed to go home as the investigation continued.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be reviewed by the Clark County District Attorney's Office for any potential charges.

