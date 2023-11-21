Watch Now
One person killed, one person detained after shooting in southwest valley

Posted at 2:28 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 16:14:19-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person is dead following a shooting in the southwest part of the valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 7200 block of Arroyo Crossing, which is near the 215 and Rainbow, on Tuesday at 1:36 p.m.

Police said a man, later identified as 69-year-old Robert W. Hoy, was shot and died. They added that a suspect was detained but that no arrests have been made in the case.

So far, no further details about the incident have been released.

