Shocking statistics show drunk driving is up

LAS VEGAS — A new report from the Department of Public Safety shows that crashes and fatalities are up since 2020.

The office released data showing that in 2021, Clark County had 61 crashes compared to 2022, with 72.

Fatalities are also up, in 2021 Clark County there were 66 fatalities while in 2022 there are 82 reported fatalities.

Ruth, who asked not to use her last name, says she was recently in a drunk driving crash. She says the driver rear ended her, with a child in the car, totaling her car.

She took her car to Victor Botnari with Universal Motorcars, who specializes in totaled and crashed cars.

He says since the pandemic he's seen a 25% increase in DUI crashes. He says one of his observations for why there are more crashes recently, is because the population in Las Vegas has grown.

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Jason Buratczuk says he agrees. Our population in the valley has gone up to nearly 3 million people accounting for more cars and wrecks on the road.

With organizations and campaigns out there aimed at curbing the issue, Sgt Buratczuk says self-policing is still the best way to fix this growing problem.