LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo is running for governor of Nevada next year.

Lombardo confirming the news to local media outlets in Reno today.

He was there for a charity-related event for Washoe County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee announces 2022 Nevada gubernatorial campaign

Lombardo also said he's visiting northern Nevada so people there can get to know him.

He will face North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee in a Republican primary.

Mark Amodei, Adam Laxalt, and several others have expressed interest in joining the race, but for now, Lee and Lombardo are the only two to officially say they are running.