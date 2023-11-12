'She was just beautiful': Las Vegas family looks for answers after deadly hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas family is asking for help in finding the driver behind the hit-and-run that killed their loved one late October.

"The family is devastated, completely heartbroken," said Vanessa Roberson, victim's mother. "We are just coming together trying to be as strong as possible for each other... We just want answers as to who did this."

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), the deadly encounter happened around 8:18 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, on Boulder Highway north of Flamingo Road.

Police said 18-year-old Brianna Roberson was crossing the street when a northbound car hit her and fled the scene toward an unknown direction.

She was taken to Sunrise Hospital by ambulance.

Roberson said Brianna's twin sister shared the heartbreaking news with her.

"When her twin sister came in and told me what was happening, she said she was hit by a car. I didn't think it was the bad and that she was ok, and that she was awake," said Roberson. " I just got up and rushed to the hospital and what I saw, it was, it was worse than what I thought it was. It was just devastating."

Roberson filed a police report after she said the initial hit-and-run was not reported to law enforcement.

At the time she filed the paperwork, her daughter had already been admitted at the hospital for two days, according to Roberson.

"I had to leave the hospital and sit at the police station on the Saturday, the 28th and that's how the police got the initial report that the hit-and -run even occurred," said Roberson.

She adds that her daughter had an identification on her and believes a report could have been made sooner.

Roberson said police told her the investigation could be challenging since officers didn't start looking into her case until two days after the incident happened.

"He did state that it was going to be a little harder for the investigation for be completed especially because of the time frame and it wasn't reported right away," added Roberson.

While police initially said the vehicle could be a "dark-colored sedan", Roberson said that police are now telling her it could be a silver Scion with no license plates.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the car, she is calling on the community to step forward and share any information that might help solve her daughter's case.

Roberson said her family has been going through a difficult time.

"We are just trying to get it out there so we can locate this person and see what happened, "said Roberson.



Brianna passed away Sunday, October 29th.

She leaves behind her twin sister, brother, younger sister, mother and father.

"She was beautiful, she had a very loving spirit, she was talented," said Roberson. "She was just beautiful”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section @ (702) 828-3786 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com, or use the mobile app ‘P3.’ Message & Data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.